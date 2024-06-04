82°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
8 a.m.: Traffic lights not working on Perkins Both NB/SB at Siegen Ln
7:15 a.m.: Crash with Injury on Plank Rd @ Groom Rd
