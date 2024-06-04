82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

2 hours 50 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, June 04 2024 Jun 4, 2024 June 04, 2024 6:30 AM June 04, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

8 a.m.: Traffic lights not working on Perkins Both NB/SB at Siegen Ln

-

Trending News

7:15 a.m.: Crash with Injury on Plank Rd @ Groom Rd

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days