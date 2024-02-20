TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

5:59 a.m.: Plank Road shut down at Wyandotte and Charles for building fire

-

5:47 a.m.: Wreck involving fatality on Sherwood Forest Blvd SB at Red Oak Drive

-