TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
5:59 a.m.: Plank Road shut down at Wyandotte and Charles for building fire
5:47 a.m.: Wreck involving fatality on Sherwood Forest Blvd SB at Red Oak Drive
Death penalty expansions being considered in Louisiana
Beauty from ashes as one part of St. Luke's Episcopal Church still...
Bakery on Florida Boulevard reportedly broken into overnight; owner says this isn't...
Recent juvenile murder arrests put spotlight on proposed bill
Jefferson Highway under construction, set to be complete in 2025