TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Truck catches fire along I-110 near Government Street

BATON ROUGE - A truck caught on fire just before coming off Interstate 110 to Government Street on Saturday.

Just before 3 p.m., traffic cameras showed a truck that was about to take the exit on fire. Flames seemed to be coming from the hood of the vehicle.

Within minutes, fire crews arrived and put out the flames. It is unclear if anyone was injured.