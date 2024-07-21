78°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tree blocking part of I-10 west in West Baton Rouge Parish cleared

4 hours 34 minutes 57 seconds ago Saturday, July 20 2024 Jul 20, 2024 July 20, 2024 7:48 PM July 20, 2024 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - DOTD crews cleared a portion of I-10 west in West Baton Rouge Parish that was blocked by a downed tree. 

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported the downed tree around 7:45 p.m. along I-10 at mile marker 146. 

The tree was out of the way by 8:45 p.m. 

