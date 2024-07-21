TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tree blocking part of I-10 west in West Baton Rouge Parish cleared

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - DOTD crews cleared a portion of I-10 west in West Baton Rouge Parish that was blocked by a downed tree.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported the downed tree around 7:45 p.m. along I-10 at mile marker 146.

The tree was out of the way by 8:45 p.m.