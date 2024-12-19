TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day

6:30 A.M.: CLEARED * Accident in East Baton Rouge on Gardere Lane at Burbank Drive

7:30 A.M.: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Old Hammond Hwy at O'neal Lane