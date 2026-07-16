77°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Trending News
5:30a: Stalled Semi on ramp from Constitution Ave ramp to I-10 Eastbound to I-10 Eastbound (MM 159) . 1 Right Ramp Blocked; CLEARED
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Peanut Chicken Protein Bowls
-
USDA approves additional SNAP benefits after Tropical Storm Arthur
-
One person injured in shooting off Florida Boulevard
-
Louisiana college student IDs can soon be digitized
-
'A resolution is coming:' One Hammond neighborhood's internet restored after copper-theft outage
Sports Video
-
Athletics call up former LSU third baseman Tommy White; White to make...
-
Saints running back Alvin Kamara agrees to restructured deal to stay with...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Port Allen Pelicans
-
Southern with uphill climb speaks at SWAC Media Day
-
Southern preps for SWAC Media Days on Wednesday