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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

2 hours 53 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, July 16 2026 Jul 16, 2026 July 16, 2026 4:40 AM July 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

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