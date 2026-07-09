TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

Reopened in Iberville on LA-77 NB/SB between Indian Village Road and Intracoastal Rd

6:05a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Hooper Rd at Blackwater Rd; CLEARED

6:15a: Stalled Semi on I-10 Eastbound Near Perkins Rd (MM 158). 1 Right lane blocked.

7a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at Perkins Rd/Exit 157A, stop and go traffic back to LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED

7a: Accident on right shoulder in Hammond on I-12 EB at US-51-BR/Hammond/Pontchatoula/Exit 40, stop and go traffic back to Baptist/Pumpkin Center Rd/Exit 35

7:45a: Accident in Capitol on I-110 SB at Hwy 73/Government St/Exit 1A, stop and go traffic back to Capitol Access Rd/LA 3045/Exit 1E

7:45a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Bluebonnet Blvd at Jefferson Hwy

8a: Accident. Two right lanes blocked. in Capitol on I-110 SB at Hwy 73/Government St/Exit 1A, stop and go traffic back to Chippewa St/Exit 3A