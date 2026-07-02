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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

2 hours 21 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, July 02 2026 Jul 2, 2026 July 02, 2026 4:42 AM July 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

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