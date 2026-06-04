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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

3 hours 29 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, June 04 2026 Jun 4, 2026 June 04, 2026 4:33 AM June 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:25a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Addis on Hwy 1 SB at Pauls Ln; CLEARED

6:40a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in LSU on I 10 EB before Dalrymple Dr/LSU/Exit 156B; CLEARED

7:15a: Accident in Zachary on Plank Rd SB at Main St

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7:25a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Blount Rd at Scenic Hwy

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