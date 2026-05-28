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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Incident on I-10 Westbound near Highland Road MM (168). 2 Left Lanes Blocked.
5:10a: Accident. Two right lanes blocked. in Port Allen on I 10 WB before LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153, stopped traffic back to Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B
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5:15a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Port Allen on Hwy 1 SB at Ernest Wilson Dr
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