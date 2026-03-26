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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

2 hours 14 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, March 26 2026 Mar 26, 2026 March 26, 2026 5:08 AM March 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

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