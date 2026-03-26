TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

6:45a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Oak Villa Blvd at Florida Blvd

7:15a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Prescott Rd at Lanier Drive