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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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News Video
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Viola Davis-led film looking for local background actors during Baton Rouge production
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Grand jury chooses not to pursue charges against Central officer accused of...
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Nonprofit organization, residents speak out against proposed CO2 pipeline through Ascension Parish
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Legal experts weigh in on Curtin acquittal
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1 taken to the hospital after motorcycle crash on Florida Boulevard
Sports Video
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LSU baseball prepares for SEC home opener
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Southern women's basketball prepares for their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance
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LSU's Kailin Chio continues red hot run of performances
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Southern football starts spring practice under new head coach
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Selection Sunday: Southern women back in March Madness after SWAC Championship