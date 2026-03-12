TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

6:45a: Disabled vehicle in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy SB at Winbourne Ave

7:15a: Disabled vehicle in East Baton Rouge on Old Hammond Hwy at Airline Hwy

7:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Hooper Rd EB/WB at Sullivan Rd

7:30a: Blocked due to fallen tree in Denham Springs on 4-H Club Rd NB/SB between Springwood Blvd and Augusta Ln

7:45a: Accident in Jefferson on Tiger Bend Rd at Confederate Ave

7:50a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Gsri Ave. at Seabord Dr