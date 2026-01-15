42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

1 hour 41 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, January 15 2026 Jan 15, 2026 January 15, 2026 4:32 AM January 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore & Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm.

4a: Accident. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB before Oneal Ln/Hwy 3245/Exit 7; CLEARED

5:45a: Accident. Right and left lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I-110 NB at I 10 West/Terrace St/Exit 1J/I-10 East/Exit 1I.

