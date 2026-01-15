42°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm.
4a: Accident. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB before Oneal Ln/Hwy 3245/Exit 7; CLEARED
Trending News
5:45a: Accident. Right and left lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I-110 NB at I 10 West/Terrace St/Exit 1J/I-10 East/Exit 1I.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Federal officer shoots person in leg after being attacked during Minneapolis arrest,...
-
9 puppies found abandoned in cage at St. Mary Parish boat launch,...
-
Moreno's buzzer beater shocks LSU
-
East Baton Rouge Council on Aging wants summer ballot measure to renew...
-
Livingston deputies arrest burglary suspect after finding him inside another person's Walker...