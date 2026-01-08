TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

The main Plaquemine ferry is out of service due to fog.

6:15 a.m.: Accident in North Baton Rouge on Winbourne Ave EB/WB at Juban Avenue; CLEARED

6:22 a.m.: Accident. Two left lanes blocked. in Denham Springs on I-12 WB between Range Ave/Hwy 3002/Denham Springs/Exit 10 and Oneal Ln/Hwy 3245/Exit 7; CLEARED

7:18 a.m.: Airline Highway southbound is closed between Hwy 30/Hwy 431 and Hwy 22/Main Street due to an accident.; CLEARED