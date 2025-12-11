41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

2 hours 39 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, December 11 2025 Dec 11, 2025 December 11, 2025 4:58 AM December 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

4:30a: Accident. Two right lanes blocked. in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at 10/12 Split; CLEARED

Trending News

7:20a: Accident in Prairieville on Airline Hwy NB at Perkins Road

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days