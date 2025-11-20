TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

(Plaquemine Ferry Landing) Ferry service suspended in Plaquemine

Police convoy due to fog in Laplace on I-55 NB/SB between I-10 and Manchac/ Exit 15 and in both directions on the I-10 Spillway