TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
(Plaquemine Ferry Landing) Ferry service suspended in Plaquemine
Police convoy due to fog in Laplace on I-55 NB/SB between I-10 and Manchac/ Exit 15 and in both directions on the I-10 Spillway
Board of Regents report details Southern Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hazing allegations
Southern Ag Center holds Harvest Community Festival at Park Ridge Achievement Academy
Louisiana man sentenced to decade in prison, ordered to pay $183K after...
WATCH: Generator thieves caught on camera in Prairieville, deputies ask for help...
Baton Rouge man convicted on drug and gun charges sentenced to 15...