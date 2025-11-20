TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

(Plaquemine Ferry Landing) Ferry service suspended in Plaquemine

Police convoy due to fog in Laplace on I-55 NB/SB between I-10 and Manchac/ Exit 15 and in both directions on the I-10 Spillway

5:45a: Accident in Zachary on Barnett Road at Samuels Road; CLEARED

6a: Accident in on ramp in Capitol on I-110 NB on-ramp from Hwy 73/Government St/Exit 1A; CLEARED

6:50a: Accident in Denham Springs on Florida Blvd WB at 4-H Club Rd; CLEARED

7:20a: Accident in Perkins on Perkins at Oakbrook Dr

7:20a: Disabled vehicle in East Baton Rouge on Jefferson Hwy at Corporate Blvd; CLEARED

7:45a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Nicholson Dr. NB at Gardere Ln; CLEARED