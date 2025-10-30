56°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
4a: New road layout in Gonzales on Hwy 30 NB/SB at South Robert Wilson Road/ St Landry Ave. The 3 new roundabouts at La 30, Robert Wilson Rd and St Landry Ave in Gonzales are now open to traffic.
7a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Florida Blvd WB at O'Neal Ln; CLEARED
7:25a: Stall in off ramp in Westport on I 10 EB off-ramp to LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151; Ramp is still passable; CLEARED
