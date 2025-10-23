53°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
6:15a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 EB at Millerville Rd/Exit 6; CLEARED
Trending News
7:50a: Accident. Shoulder blocked in Denham Springs on I-12 WB at Range Ave/Hwy 3002/Denham Springs/Exit 10
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU women's basketball hosts Mississippi College in first of two preseason exhibition...
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: The past and future of the Julius...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: First Angola Prison Rodeo held in St. Francisville 60 years...
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: Witches Ride founder turns domestic abuse shelter...
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: Mayor Andrew D'Aquilla
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball hosts Mississippi College in first of two preseason exhibition...
-
Three LSU women's basketball players named to coaches' preseason All-SEC teams
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Turner Goldsmith
-
LSU football preps for another mobile quarterback
-
New Zydeco head coach speaks, team unveils new jerseys at 2025 Media...