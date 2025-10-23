TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

6:15a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 EB at Millerville Rd/Exit 6; CLEARED

7:50a: Accident. Shoulder blocked in Denham Springs on I-12 WB at Range Ave/Hwy 3002/Denham Springs/Exit 10