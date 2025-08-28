74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday morning commute

1 hour 45 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, August 28 2025 Aug 28, 2025 August 28, 2025 4:44 AM August 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

DAILY COMMUTE UPDATES CAN BE FOUND HERE:

Trending News

6 am: Accident in Zachary on Lower Zachary Rd. at Mchugh Rd.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days