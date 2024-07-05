TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Commute

80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

2:50 p.m.: I-12 westbound is closed between La. 43 at Albany and La. 441 at Holden due to an accident. Traffic is backed up past I-55 about two miles; expect major delays. 

