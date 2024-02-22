TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Commute

63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
3 hours 29 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, February 22 2024 Feb 22, 2024 February 22, 2024 5:27 AM February 22, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

7:35 a.m.: Wreck on I-12 Westbound at Millerville leaving left lane blocked causing heavier delays than normal 

CLEARED, but delays remain

-

6:04 a.m.: Wreck on LA 1 Intracoastal Southbound with two left lanes blocked

CLEARED

-

5:29 a.m.: Wreck on I-10 Eastbound at Washington with two left lanes blocked, causing heavy early-morning delays 

CLEARED

Report a Typo

