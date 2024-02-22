63°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
-
7:35 a.m.: Wreck on I-12 Westbound at Millerville leaving left lane blocked causing heavier delays than normal
CLEARED, but delays remain
-
6:04 a.m.: Wreck on LA 1 Intracoastal Southbound with two left lanes blocked
CLEARED
Trending News
-
5:29 a.m.: Wreck on I-10 Eastbound at Washington with two left lanes blocked, causing heavy early-morning delays
CLEARED
-
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tiger fans storm the court after upset win against No. 17 Kentucky
-
Ascension Parish student heading to national welding competition
-
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says he is against sending national guard troops...
-
In response to deadly car jacking, Louisiana lawmaker proposes bill increasing penalties
-
Crews on Amite River clearing decades of debris