TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

7:35 a.m.: Wreck on I-12 Westbound at Millerville leaving left lane blocked causing heavier delays than normal

CLEARED, but delays remain

-

6:04 a.m.: Wreck on LA 1 Intracoastal Southbound with two left lanes blocked

CLEARED

-

5:29 a.m.: Wreck on I-10 Eastbound at Washington with two left lanes blocked, causing heavy early-morning delays

CLEARED

-