TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Spilled load closes one lane on I-110 southbound

BATON ROUGE - A spilled load has blocked the right lane of Interstate 110 going southbound near Hollywood Street.

Firefighters are still working to determine exactly what the substance is, officials said. The spilled white powder appears to be on I-110 from Hollywood to Chippewa Street.

The spill was discovered about 1:40 p.m.