TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Spilled load closes one lane on I-110 southbound

1 hour 3 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, June 06 2025 Jun 6, 2025 June 06, 2025 2:05 PM June 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE - A spilled load has blocked the right lane of Interstate 110 going southbound near Hollywood Street.

Firefighters are still working to determine exactly what the substance is, officials said. The spilled white powder appears to be on I-110 from Hollywood to Chippewa Street.

The spill was discovered about 1:40 p.m. 

