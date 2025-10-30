57°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Semi-truck on fire along I-10 eastbound at I-49; road completely closed to traffic
LAFAYETTE - Firefighters in Lafayette are to put out a semi-truck that caught fire on I-10 eastbound at I-49.
The interstate is closed to traffic near U.S. 167 and is causing delays several miles back.
DOTD also said that, until further notice, the I-49 southbound exit and I-10 eastbound exit are closed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Attorney general's office rejects city-parish effort to retain control over BREC board
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Billy Cannon's legendary 89-yard touchdown on Halloween night
-
2une In Previews: Iberville Parish opening discussions about new master plan to...
-
Livingston library board must attend lessons on how to comply with state's...
-
Cassidy leads group of senators in nominating Charlie Kirk for National Garden...
Sports Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Billy Cannon's legendary 89-yard touchdown on Halloween night
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Da'Sean Golmond
-
Jalen Reed returns from injury
-
Tulane's Joe Sumrall shoots down rumors that he will leave the Green...
-
WATCH: After loss to Florida A&M, Jags' Fred McNair preps for matchup...