TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Road closure south of I-12 in Livingston due to debris, traffic diverted

By: Adam Burruss

LIVINGSTON - A road in Livingston Parish south of I-12 is closed due to debris, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Images showed a lane of a road in disrepair, with officials said it appears to be mud or clay, but the source of debris is unknown.

Officials said northbound traffic on South Frost Road is being diverted down Oliver Wheat Road. Fire officials are on the scene to clean it.

