89°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right lane of I-10 westbound near Highway 74 now open after multi-vehicle accident
GONZALES - The right lane of I-10 westbound near Highway 74 re-opened after a multi-vehicle accident, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
The accident only resulted in minor injuries.
Trending News
No other information is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two finalists left in EBR superintendent search, teacher concerned with school board's...
-
$$$ Best Bets: One of the most historic rivalries in baseball $$$
-
2MAD: Healing Boutique helps foster healing for cancer patients
-
30th annual Essence Fest celebrates Black culture and traditions
-
West Feliciana High School student athlete killed in car wreck