TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right lane of I-10 westbound near Highway 74 now open after multi-vehicle accident

Sunday, July 07 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - The right lane of I-10 westbound near Highway 74 re-opened after a multi-vehicle accident, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

The accident only resulted in minor injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

