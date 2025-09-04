93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right lane blocked on I-10 West at Mississippi River Bridge

Thursday, September 04 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The right lane is blocked on the Mississippi River Bridge, traffic officials said.

Congestion is extended to the I-10/I-12 merge. No immediate information was given on what caused the closure.

