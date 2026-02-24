53°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right lane blocked on I-10 eastbound past Highland Road

1 hour 39 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, February 24 2026 Feb 24, 2026 February 24, 2026 6:47 PM February 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The right lane is blocked on I-10 eastbound past Highland Road due to a crash.

The crash happened just before Mile Marker 170. Traffic is backed up just around the Perkins Road exit.

No other information was immediately available.

