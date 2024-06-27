TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right lane blocked after vehicle fire on I-10 EB near Lobdell

Update at 4:30 p.m.: The right lane remains blocked on I-10 East at Mile Marker 149 due to a vehicle fire. Congestion is approaching LA-3000 (Ramah).

LOBDELL — A vehicle fire on Interstate 10 eastbound near Lobdell closed one lane and caused congestion approaching four miles, LaDOTD said Thursday.

The left lane is now open, but traffic is backed up as far back as Grosse Tete. Expect major delays.