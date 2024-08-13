94°
Latest Weather Blog
Team 2 Traffic: One person hurt in car fire along Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital following a fiery crash along Florida Boulevard on Tuesday.
The wreck happened near the corner of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Trending News
No more information about the crash was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gonzales man killed in Assumption Parish wreck
-
Man arrested for attempted murder claims shooting was in self-defense
-
Body found floating in Audubon Park lagoon Sunday identified as EA alum,...
-
Livingston Parish deputies investigating vandalism of newly renovated Denham Spring soccer fields
-
Federal funding for high-speed internet could be blocked in some parishes