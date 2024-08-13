Team 2 Traffic: One person hurt in car fire along Florida Boulevard

94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital following a fiery crash along Florida Boulevard on Tuesday. 

The wreck happened near the corner of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

No more information about the crash was immediately available. 

