92°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: One lane open on I-12 eastbound near Millerville after truck fire
BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler caught fire on Interstate 12 eastbound Tuesday morning.
The fire was happening on I-12 eastbound before the exit at Millerville Road. One lane is now open on I-12 eastbound.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement and officials for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man cited after tailgate theft accusation; he had been barred from LSU...
-
Grosse Tete Bridge to reopen Tuesday; ferry to cease operations
-
St. Gabriel officers help save man who drove into pond
-
Two teens arrested for allegedly having unregistered guns with automatic switches
-
Livingston Parish deputy arrested for domestic abuse