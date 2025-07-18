84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: One lane open after vehicle overturned on I-10 Eastbound west of Lobdell Highway

1 hour 25 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, July 18 2025 Jul 18, 2025 July 18, 2025 7:13 PM July 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - A vehicle overturned on I-10 Eastbound west of Lobdell Highway and the left lane is closed in both directions, officials said.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said around 5:48 p.m. that the overturned vehicle is in the center median.

Trending News

Drivers in the area should expect delays. As of 7:45 p.m., one lane opened.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days