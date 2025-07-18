TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: One lane open after vehicle overturned on I-10 Eastbound west of Lobdell Highway

PORT ALLEN - A vehicle overturned on I-10 Eastbound west of Lobdell Highway and the left lane is closed in both directions, officials said.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said around 5:48 p.m. that the overturned vehicle is in the center median.

Drivers in the area should expect delays. As of 7:45 p.m., one lane opened.