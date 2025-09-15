83°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: One lane of I-12 west closed after crash near Amite River
BATON ROUGE — One lane of I-12 westbound near the Amite River is closed after a crash on Monday morning.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. and is delaying traffic into Denham Springs.
First responders were called to the scene.
