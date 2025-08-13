TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: One lane of I-10 EB closed between Grosse Tete, Lobdell Highway after truck drives off road

GROSSE TETE — The left inside lane of I-10 eastbound is closed between Grosse Tete and Lobdell Highway after a truck drove off the road.

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m.

"Motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the area," officials said.