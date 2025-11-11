50°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Officials working crash blocking Siegen Lane at Perkins Road
ST. GEORGE - Officials are working a crash that is blocking Siegen Lane at Perkins Road, the St. George Fire Department said.
Fire crews are on scene and emergency officials said no one was taken to the hospital. Drivers are advised to avoid the area at this time.
Trending News
No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'National Philanthropy Day' luncheon held at Crown Plaza
-
Military veterans, fallen deputy honored at annual Iberville Salute to Veterans
-
North Live Oak Elementary School hosts Veterans Day parade
-
Baton Rouge Police looking for man accused of putting card skimmer on...
-
Walker man who allegedly had child porn depicting toddlers arrested by deputies