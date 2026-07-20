TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Port Allen on I 10 WB at LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153, stop and go traffic back to I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B; CLEARED

5a: Accident With Injury in Smiley Heights on Lobdell at Tom Dr; CLEARED

6:35a: Crash on ramp from La Highway 1 N to I-10 Eastbound (MM 154) . 1 Left Ramp Block; CLEARED

6:45a: Accident in Kleinpeter on Siegen Ln at Reitz Avenue; CLEARED

8:45a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Monterrey at Grand Teton Avenue