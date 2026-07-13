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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute

1 hour 50 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, July 13 2026 Jul 13, 2026 July 13, 2026 4:40 AM July 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

6:00a: Accident on I-10 westbound near Perkins Rd. Right 2 lanes and Perkins Road entrance ramp blocked. Traffic congestion has approached the I-10/I-12 split.

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