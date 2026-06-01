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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5a: Accident With Injury in Scotlandville on Rosenwald Rd at Southern Avenue; CLEARED
5:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Cortana Pl at Centerway Blvd.; CLEARED
6a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy at Highland Rd
6a: Accident in Baker on Thomas Rd at Gibbens Road
Trending News
6:15a: Stall in off ramp in East Baton Rouge on Main St off-ramp to I-110/N 9th St/N 10th St
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