73°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRFD shares safety tips as Capital region celebrates Memorial Day
-
Over 10,000 flags planted at the state capitol in honor of fallen...
-
40,000 people under evacuation orders for a chemical tank leak in Southern...
-
Trump says not to rush as details emerge of a potential Iran...
-
59th annual Jambalaya Fest comes to a close, winner announced Sunday night
Sports Video
-
LSU softball looks ahead to playing better in 2027
-
Former U-High QB Emile Picarella leaves LSU football
-
LSU's Alix Franklin staying connected with St. Amant softball
-
LSU softball readies for Super Regional against top-seeded Alabama
-
LSU baseball sees season come to an early end in SEC Tournament...