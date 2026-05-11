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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
4:55a: Accident. Two right lanes blocked in Baton Rouge on I-110 NB before Chippewa St/Exit 3A; CLEARED
5a: Accident. Right lane blocked in Whiskey Bay on I 10 WB before Hwy 975/Whiskey Bay/Exit 127; CLEARED
5:55a: Crash on I-10 Westbound near LA-1 Southbound MM (154). 1 Lane Blocked; CLEARED
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6:20a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Corporate Blvd at Park Plaza Dr.
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