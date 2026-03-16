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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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News Video
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Michael B. Jordan wins best actor for 'Sinners,' Louisiana-shot film collects 4...
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Puppies hunt for Easter eggs at Paws & Cotton Tails event Sunday
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'You are not alone:' St. Luke's holds dinner, discussion about youth mental...
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Juvenile injured in shooting on Joor Road, deputies say it may be...
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Vehicle rolls into False River on Sunday
Sports Video
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Selection Sunday: Southern women back in March Madness after SWAC Championship
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Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball to play No. 15 Jacksonville in first...
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Chio's perfect scores help propel LSU past Arkansas on senior night
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LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson honored by Kay Yow Cancer Fund
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East Iberville High boy's basketball team competing for state title for first...