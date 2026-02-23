40°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU students hit with hefty fines from parking camera near campus Starbucks
-
St. Luke's Episcopal Church persevering two years after fire
-
One-year-old's death spotlights car seat safety in Baton Rouge
-
'Industrial accident' at Assumption Parish plant kills one, sends two to hospital
-
Hammond Fire Department responds to two residential structure fires within one hour