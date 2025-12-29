52°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:15a: Fallen tree - LA-1064 Both EB/WB at LA-1065/N Cherry St; CLEARED
6:50a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Coursey Blvd at Royal Ascot Ave
7a: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked. in Westport on I 10 WB before LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151; CLEARED
7:10a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy at Pecue Ln
Officials share their excitement about Louisiana's return to the Rose Parade
Woman allegedly set car on fire, got in wreck after leaving the...
The Mallory bringing New Year's Eve revelry and a business boost to...
Experts give firework safety tips ahead of New Year's celebrations
Belle River Bridge closed to marine traffic due to low water levels