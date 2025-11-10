43°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:30a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Acadian Thwy at Florida Blvd; CLEARED
6:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Highland Rd at Terrace Ave; CLEARED
7:10a: Accident in Erwinville on US 190 EB at Rougon Road; CLEARED
7:15a: Accident in Port Allen on US 190 EB at Bueche Rd; CLEARED
8a: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked. in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Millerville Rd/Exit 6
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Highland Road at Terrace Avenue blocked after crash involving...
Kendrick Lamar leads 2026 Grammy nominations, followed by Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff...
Tanger Outlets holds annual tree lighting Sunday evening
Trump pardons Rudy Giuliani and others who backed efforts to overturn 2020...
University Lab School, Louisiana's first STEM-accredited school, celebrates 'STEAM Day'