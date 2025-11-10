TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:30a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Acadian Thwy at Florida Blvd; CLEARED

6:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Highland Rd at Terrace Ave; CLEARED

7:10a: Accident in Erwinville on US 190 EB at Rougon Road; CLEARED

7:15a: Accident in Port Allen on US 190 EB at Bueche Rd; CLEARED

8a: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked. in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Millerville Rd/Exit 6