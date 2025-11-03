54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC Monday Morning Commute

3 hours 49 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, November 03 2025 Nov 3, 2025 November 03, 2025 4:43 AM November 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

Trending News

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:50a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Livonia on US-190 WB before State Route 77/Maringuin Rd; CLEARED
7:15a: Accident in Zachary on Greenwell Spg Pt Hudson Road at Joor Road; CLEARED
7:15a: Accident in The Avenues on Scenic Hwy at Weller Ave; CLEARED
7:30a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Perkins at Southland Court; CLEARED
7:50a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy at S Choctaw Dr; CLEARED

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days