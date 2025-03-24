72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute

4 hours 12 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, March 24 2025 Mar 24, 2025 March 24, 2025 7:36 AM March 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Daily commute updates can be found here: 

Left lane blocked on I-10 WB @ Dalrymple

Trending News

Traffic lights not working on Airline Hwy Both NB/SB at Beechwood Drive (8:22 a.m.)
Traffic lights not working on Harding Blvd Both EB/WB at Plank Rd  (8:30 a.m.)
** As of Monday (Maringouin Road East) is closed due to a down tree with power lines wrapped into it.
Vehicles can travel from US 190 to LeBeau Street & from Maringouin Road East to Jack Torres Road. All other traffic should use an alternate route. ** (8:27 a.m.)

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days