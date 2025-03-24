72°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute
Daily commute updates can be found here:
Left lane blocked on I-10 WB @ Dalrymple
Trending News
Traffic lights not working on Airline Hwy Both NB/SB at Beechwood Drive (8:22 a.m.)
Traffic lights not working on Harding Blvd Both EB/WB at Plank Rd (8:30 a.m.)
** As of Monday (Maringouin Road East) is closed due to a down tree with power lines wrapped into it.
Vehicles can travel from US 190 to LeBeau Street & from Maringouin Road East to Jack Torres Road. All other traffic should use an alternate route. ** (8:27 a.m.)
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosts Crawfete
-
'The Wall That Heals' packs up after weekend in Baton Rouge
-
Pointe Coupee home receives attention for flying upside-down American flag
-
Louisiana letter carriers rally against Trump administrations plan to privatize USPS
-
St. Tammany deputy struck, killed by fleeing suspects, authorities say
Sports Video
-
LSU women need more than just the "Big 3" to make tournament...
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's
-
No. 12 seed McNeese holds off late Clemson charge to earn first...
-
Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year...
-
Southern women's basketball beats UC San Diego 68-56 to win the program's...