73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute

2 hours 18 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, September 16 2024 Sep 16, 2024 September 16, 2024 5:30 AM September 16, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

Trending News

6:07a.m.: Wreck on I-12 westbound just before the 10/12 Merge, right lane blocked causing early morning delays

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days